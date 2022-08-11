Multibagger pharma stock in focus as it trades ex-dividend today. Details here1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 08:02 AM IST
- Board of multibagger pharma stock has recommended dividend payment of ₹30 per equity share
Multibagger stock: Divi's Laboratories shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. The stock is in focus today as it is going to trade ex-dividend today. The board of directors of the company has recommended a dividend of ₹30 per equity share to its shareholders for the financial year 2021-22. The pharma company board has fixed 12th August 2022 as 'record date' for dividend payment.