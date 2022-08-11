Multibagger pharma stock in focus as it trades ex-dividend today. Details here

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about the decision, the dividend paying stock management said, "Further to our letter dated May 13, 2022, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, May 23, 2022 has recommended a Dividend of~ 30/- (i.e. 1500%) per equity share of face value ~ 2/- each for the financial year 2021-22, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend shall be credited/ warrants thereof dispatched within 30 (thirty) days from the conclusion of the AGM. The AGM date and book closure / record date for the purpose of the payment of dividend will be informed in due course."