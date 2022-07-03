Multibagger pharma stock announces record date for bonus issue2 min read . Updated: 03 Jul 2022, 07:58 PM IST
ANG Lifesciences India Ltd. is a small-cap pharmaceutical company with a market worth of Rs. 184.99 crore. ANG Lifesciences is a rapidly expanding company in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries as well as in the healthcare sector. The firm has set a record date for bonus equity shares, which will be distributed in the ratio of 1 new equity share for every 4 existing equity shares to shareholders of the company.