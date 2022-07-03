Multibagger pharma stock announces record date for bonus issue

The stock shall trade ex-bonus on 13th July 2022. On the BSE, the stock declined 1.76 per cent from its previous close of Rs. 181.65 and settled at Rs. 178.45 on Friday. The stock moved from ₹59.88 on July 5, 2021 to its current level in the past year, representing a multibagger return of 198.01 per cent. However, the stock has fallen 60.02 per cent so far in 2022 on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, and in the past six months, it has fallen 58.66 per cent. The stock has plummeted by 14.62 per cent over the past five trading days and by 22.33 per cent over the past month. ANG Lifesciences is trading below the 5 days, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages according to the last traded price. On the BSE, the stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹800.45 on 09/11/2021 and a 52-week-low of ₹53.05 on 05/07/2021 indicating that at the current level of ₹178.45 the stock is trading 77.70% below its 52-week-high and 236% above from 52-week-low.

