Multibagger pharma stock hits record high as analysts raise earnings estimates after Q4 results. Should you buy?
Q4 Results Review: Zydus Lifesciences' share has given multibagger returns to investors. The stock scaled an all-time high on Tuesday. The pharma firm's strong growth guidance after Q4 results prompted analysts to raise earnings estimates.
Zydus Lifesciences' share has given multibagger returns to investors, with a 115 per cent jump in the last one year and a 335 per cent gain in the last five years. Zydus Lifesciences' share price also scaled an all-time high of ₹1,172.50 on the NSE on Tuesday. While a robust Q4 performance boosted Zydus Lifesciences' share price, the strong growth guidance by the company prompted analysts to raise earnings outlook.
