Multibagger pharma stock close to record high after rising 1000% in four years

  • Q1 results 2024: The company's Net Revenue from Operations increased by 6.5% to 2,232 million from 2,095 million

Asit Manohar
Published9 Aug 2024, 02:53 PM IST
Trade Now
Q1 results 2024: The company's EBITDA increased by 39% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>406 Mn from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>292 million.
Q1 results 2024: The company’s EBITDA increased by 39% to ₹406 Mn from ₹292 million.(Photo: Mint)

Artemis Medicare Services shares are one of the multibagger stocks the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. This hospital stock has risen from around 22.60 to 250 apiece mark in around four and a half years, logging a 1000 per cent rise. However, the multibagger stock still possesses some upside potential. Artemis Medicare Services share price today opened with an upside gap at 249 per share and touched an intraday high of 259.90 per share, recording around a 5 per cent intraday rise against Thursday's close of 246.75 per share. While climbing to an intraday high, the multibagger stock came close to its lifetime high of 270 per share. The hospital stock witnessed strong buying after announcing Q1 results 2024 on Thursday.

Artemis Medicare Services Q1FY25 results

Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. announced its Q1 FY25 results on Thursday. The Company operates 713 beds predominantly in the Delhi NCR region, including 541-bed quaternary care, a super speciality hospital accredited by JCI and NABH, and five hospitals under the Artemis Lite and Daffodils brands. Additionally, the Company runs seven centres under the Artemis Cardiac Care brand in a JV with Philips. Artemis also has an overseas presence in Mauritius through an operations and management arrangement.

Q1 results 2024: Key highlights

1] Net Revenue from Operations increased by 6.5% to INR 2,232 Mn from INR 2,095 Mn.

2] EBITDA increased by 39% to INR 406 Mn from INR 292 Mn.

3] EBITDA margin at 18.2% compared to 13.9% at the consolidated level.

4] Consolidated PBT increased by 65.1% to INR 216 Mn from INR 131 Mn with a margin of 9.7%.

5] Consolidated PAT increased by 69.5% to INR 165 Mn from INR 98 Mn, with a margin of 7.4%.

Commenting upon the Q1 results 2024, Devlina Chakravarty, Managing Director of Artemis Medicare Services, said, "Our robust performance of Q1 FY25 reflects our conscious efforts towards streamlining all the financial and operational metrics. This is one of our best-ever quarterly performances with our highest-ever ARPOB and EBITDA, giving a promising start to the year despite being a seasonally muted quarter. We have focussed on leveraging cost efficiencies and optimising asset utilisation, reflected in our highest EBITDA margins."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹109 Cr

1 of 14Read Full Story
99,000

2 of 14Read Full Story
₹2,750 Cr

3 of 14Read Full Story
474

4 of 14Read Full Story
₹659.7 Cr

5 of 14Read Full Story
2,555

6 of 14Read Full Story
7

7 of 14Read Full Story
1.68 M

8 of 14Read Full Story
12,500

9 of 14Read Full Story
$210 B

10 of 14Read Full Story
5%

11 of 14Read Full Story
4.8%

12 of 14Read Full Story
₹500 Cr

13 of 14Read Full Story
₹2 Cr

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 02:53 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger pharma stock close to record high after rising 1000% in four years

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

333.10
02:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
10.4 (3.22%)

Tata Steel

151.75
02:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
1.25 (0.83%)

Bharat Electronics

302.25
02:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
3.95 (1.32%)

Tata Power

418.35
02:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
0.35 (0.08%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Trent

6,150.00
02:43 PM | 9 AUG 2024
507.2 (8.99%)

Godfrey Phillips India

4,410.85
02:43 PM | 9 AUG 2024
282.2 (6.84%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,386.55
02:41 PM | 9 AUG 2024
152.5 (6.83%)

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings

1,562.05
02:43 PM | 9 AUG 2024
88.8 (6.03%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,451.0062.00
    Chennai
    71,212.001,237.00
    Delhi
    70,312.00-628.00
    Kolkata
    70,589.00-282.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue