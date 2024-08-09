Multibagger pharma stock close to record high after rising 1000% in four years

Artemis Medicare Services shares are one of the multibagger stocks the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. This hospital stock has risen from around ₹22.60 to ₹250 apiece mark in around four and a half years, logging a 1000 per cent rise. However, the multibagger stock still possesses some upside potential. Artemis Medicare Services share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹249 per share and touched an intraday high of ₹259.90 per share, recording around a 5 per cent intraday rise against Thursday's close of ₹246.75 per share. While climbing to an intraday high, the multibagger stock came close to its lifetime high of ₹270 per share. The hospital stock witnessed strong buying after announcing Q1 results 2024 on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Artemis Medicare Services Q1FY25 results Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. announced its Q1 FY25 results on Thursday. The Company operates 713 beds predominantly in the Delhi NCR region, including 541-bed quaternary care, a super speciality hospital accredited by JCI and NABH, and five hospitals under the Artemis Lite and Daffodils brands. Additionally, the Company runs seven centres under the Artemis Cardiac Care brand in a JV with Philips. Artemis also has an overseas presence in Mauritius through an operations and management arrangement.

Q1 results 2024: Key highlights 1] Net Revenue from Operations increased by 6.5% to INR 2,232 Mn from INR 2,095 Mn. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2] EBITDA increased by 39% to INR 406 Mn from INR 292 Mn.

3] EBITDA margin at 18.2% compared to 13.9% at the consolidated level.

4] Consolidated PBT increased by 65.1% to INR 216 Mn from INR 131 Mn with a margin of 9.7%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5] Consolidated PAT increased by 69.5% to INR 165 Mn from INR 98 Mn, with a margin of 7.4%.

Commenting upon the Q1 results 2024, Devlina Chakravarty, Managing Director of Artemis Medicare Services, said, "Our robust performance of Q1 FY25 reflects our conscious efforts towards streamlining all the financial and operational metrics. This is one of our best-ever quarterly performances with our highest-ever ARPOB and EBITDA, giving a promising start to the year despite being a seasonally muted quarter. We have focussed on leveraging cost efficiencies and optimising asset utilisation, reflected in our highest EBITDA margins."