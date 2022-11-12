Multibagger pharma stock declares 2:1 bonus shares, net profit jumps 182% in Q2

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has considered and approved “Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 25,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty-Five Crores Only) divided into 2,50,00,000 (Two Crores and Fifty Lakhs Only) Equity shares of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten only) each to Rs. 75,00,00,000/- (Rupees Seventy-Five Crores Only) divided into 7,50,00,000 (Seven Crores Fifty Lakhs Only) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each and consequent amendment to Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the General Meeting; and Issuance of Bonus Shares in the proportion of 2 (TWO) Equity Shares of ₹10/- each for every 1 (ONE) existing Equity Share of ₹10/- each held by the Shareholders of the Company as on the record date, subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the General Meeting and Statutory/ Regulatory approvals, other approvals, consents, permissions, as may be necessary."