Multibagger pharma stock declares 88% dividend, scrip surges 1,134% in 5 years

The company declared a net income of ₹47.69 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹35.05 Cr posted in Q2FY22, representing a YoY growth of 36.08%. The company posted an EBITDA of ₹24.40 Cr in Q2FY23, up by 32.29% YoY from ₹18.45 posted in the year-ago quarter. The net profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd surged 35.58% YoY from ₹13.79 Cr posted in Q2FY22 to ₹18.70 Cr recorded in Q2FY23. The company declared an EPS of ₹12.87 per share in the quarter ended September 2022 compared to ₹9.49 apiece posted in the quarter ended September 2021, up by 35.62% YoY. Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd is virtually a debt-free company, having a conservative balance sheet with a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00 in FY21-22.

