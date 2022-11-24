Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger pharma stock declares 88% dividend, scrip surges 1,134% in 5 years

Multibagger pharma stock declares 88% dividend, scrip surges 1,134% in 5 years

1 min read . 06:17 PM ISTVipul Das
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd., a small-cap business with a market valuation of Rs. 1,091.90 Cr., operates in the pharmaceutical industry. The first company in India to begin manufacturing the anti-tuberculosis drug rifampicin professionally is Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. The firm produces drugs including Lovastatin and Rifamycin-S, an intermediary for the drug "Rifampicin" used to treat tuberculosis (TB). For the fiscal year 2022–2023, the company has announced an interim dividend of Rs. 4.40 per share on a face value of Rs. 5, or 88%.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has considered and approved “Declaration of an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 of 4.40/- (Rupees Four and forty paise only) per equity share having face value of 5/- i.e. 88% aggregating to 6,39,26,289/- (Rupees Six Crore Thirty Nine lakhs twenty six thousand two hundred eighty nine only). The Record date for the same is 2nd December,2022."

The company declared a net income of 47.69 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to 35.05 Cr posted in Q2FY22, representing a YoY growth of 36.08%. The company posted an EBITDA of 24.40 Cr in Q2FY23, up by 32.29% YoY from 18.45 posted in the year-ago quarter. The net profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd surged 35.58% YoY from 13.79 Cr posted in Q2FY22 to 18.70 Cr recorded in Q2FY23. The company declared an EPS of 12.87 per share in the quarter ended September 2022 compared to 9.49 apiece posted in the quarter ended September 2021, up by 35.62% YoY. Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd is virtually a debt-free company, having a conservative balance sheet with a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00 in FY21-22.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. shares ended trading today at Rs. 751.55, down 0.88% from the previous close of Rs. 758.25. The stock has produced a multibagger return over the past five years of 1,134.07% and has appreciated by 44.97% during the past year. The stock has climbed 50.20% YTD so far in 2022. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 75.00%, DIIs stake of 0.03% and a public stake of 24.98%.

