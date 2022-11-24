Multibagger pharma stock declares 88% dividend, scrip surges 1,134% in 5 years

Multibagger pharma stock declares 88% dividend, scrip surges 1,134% in 5 years1 min read . 06:17 PM IST
- Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd., a small-cap business with a market valuation of Rs. 1,091.90 Cr., operates in the pharmaceutical industry.
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd., a small-cap business with a market valuation of Rs. 1,091.90 Cr., operates in the pharmaceutical industry. The first company in India to begin manufacturing the anti-tuberculosis drug rifampicin professionally is Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. The firm produces drugs including Lovastatin and Rifamycin-S, an intermediary for the drug "Rifampicin" used to treat tuberculosis (TB). For the fiscal year 2022–2023, the company has announced an interim dividend of Rs. 4.40 per share on a face value of Rs. 5, or 88%.
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd., a small-cap business with a market valuation of Rs. 1,091.90 Cr., operates in the pharmaceutical industry. The first company in India to begin manufacturing the anti-tuberculosis drug rifampicin professionally is Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. The firm produces drugs including Lovastatin and Rifamycin-S, an intermediary for the drug "Rifampicin" used to treat tuberculosis (TB). For the fiscal year 2022–2023, the company has announced an interim dividend of Rs. 4.40 per share on a face value of Rs. 5, or 88%.
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has considered and approved “Declaration of an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 of ₹4.40/- (Rupees Four and forty paise only) per equity share having face value of ₹5/- i.e. 88% aggregating to ₹6,39,26,289/- (Rupees Six Crore Thirty Nine lakhs twenty six thousand two hundred eighty nine only). The Record date for the same is 2nd December,2022."
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has considered and approved “Declaration of an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 of ₹4.40/- (Rupees Four and forty paise only) per equity share having face value of ₹5/- i.e. 88% aggregating to ₹6,39,26,289/- (Rupees Six Crore Thirty Nine lakhs twenty six thousand two hundred eighty nine only). The Record date for the same is 2nd December,2022."
The company declared a net income of ₹47.69 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹35.05 Cr posted in Q2FY22, representing a YoY growth of 36.08%. The company posted an EBITDA of ₹24.40 Cr in Q2FY23, up by 32.29% YoY from ₹18.45 posted in the year-ago quarter. The net profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd surged 35.58% YoY from ₹13.79 Cr posted in Q2FY22 to ₹18.70 Cr recorded in Q2FY23. The company declared an EPS of ₹12.87 per share in the quarter ended September 2022 compared to ₹9.49 apiece posted in the quarter ended September 2021, up by 35.62% YoY. Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd is virtually a debt-free company, having a conservative balance sheet with a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00 in FY21-22.
The company declared a net income of ₹47.69 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹35.05 Cr posted in Q2FY22, representing a YoY growth of 36.08%. The company posted an EBITDA of ₹24.40 Cr in Q2FY23, up by 32.29% YoY from ₹18.45 posted in the year-ago quarter. The net profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd surged 35.58% YoY from ₹13.79 Cr posted in Q2FY22 to ₹18.70 Cr recorded in Q2FY23. The company declared an EPS of ₹12.87 per share in the quarter ended September 2022 compared to ₹9.49 apiece posted in the quarter ended September 2021, up by 35.62% YoY. Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd is virtually a debt-free company, having a conservative balance sheet with a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00 in FY21-22.
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. shares ended trading today at Rs. 751.55, down 0.88% from the previous close of Rs. 758.25. The stock has produced a multibagger return over the past five years of 1,134.07% and has appreciated by 44.97% during the past year. The stock has climbed 50.20% YTD so far in 2022. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 75.00%, DIIs stake of 0.03% and a public stake of 24.98%.
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd. shares ended trading today at Rs. 751.55, down 0.88% from the previous close of Rs. 758.25. The stock has produced a multibagger return over the past five years of 1,134.07% and has appreciated by 44.97% during the past year. The stock has climbed 50.20% YTD so far in 2022. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 75.00%, DIIs stake of 0.03% and a public stake of 24.98%.