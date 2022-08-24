Divi's Laboratories shares are one of the multibagger stocks delivered by the Indian stock market in last few years. Despite this pharma stock remaining under the sell-off heat for last one year, this multibagger stock has given around 400 per cent return to its shareholders in last 5 years. In this time, the stock has risen from around ₹700 to ₹3,460 apiece levels. However, this multibagger pharma stock has remained sideways for the last three months and Prabhudas Lilladher believes that the stock may go up to ₹4,140 levels in long term, delivering around 20 per cent return to its investors.

