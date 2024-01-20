Multibagger pharma stock Sigachi Industries hits 52-week high after Q3 results 2024
Multibagger stock: The pharma company reported a 17.90% YoY rise in standalone total income during the October to December 2023 quarter
Multibagger stock: Shares of Sigachi Industries Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. The multibagger pharma stock has risen to the tune of 145 per cent in the last one year. However, it seems that the pharma stock still possesses some upside potential. After the announcement of Q3 results 2024, this pharma stock witnessed strong buying interest during morning deals on Saturday. Sigachi Industries share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹85.95 on the NSE. This intraday high is now a new 52-week high for this pharma stock.
