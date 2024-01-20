 Multibagger pharma stock Sigachi Industries hits 52-week high after Q3 results 2024 | Mint
Sat Jan 20 2024 14:37:20
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Multibagger pharma stock Sigachi Industries hits 52-week high after Q3 results 2024
Multibagger pharma stock Sigachi Industries hits 52-week high after Q3 results 2024

 Asit Manohar

Multibagger stock: The pharma company reported a 17.90% YoY rise in standalone total income during the October to December 2023 quarter

Multibagger stock: Pharma company reported a rise in net profit both QoQ and YoY in Q3FY24.Premium
Multibagger stock: Pharma company reported a rise in net profit both QoQ and YoY in Q3FY24.

Multibagger stock: Shares of Sigachi Industries Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. The multibagger pharma stock has risen to the tune of 145 per cent in the last one year. However, it seems that the pharma stock still possesses some upside potential. After the announcement of Q3 results 2024, this pharma stock witnessed strong buying interest during morning deals on Saturday. Sigachi Industries share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of 85.95 on the NSE. This intraday high is now a new 52-week high for this pharma stock.

Sigachi Industries Q3 results 2024

The pharma company declared third-quarter results for the current financial year on Friday. The pharma company reported a standalone total income of 78.52 crore in October to December 2023 quarter, logging a year-on-year (YoY) rise of 17.90 per cent rise against the standalone total income of 66.61 crore in Q3FY23. However, on a sequential basis, the company's standalone total income slipped from 80.26 crore to 78.52 crore.

However, the multibagger pharma stock reported a rise in net profit in both QoQ and YoY. Sigachi Industries reported a net profit of 10.77 crore in Q3FY24 stood at 8.37 crore in Q2FY24 and 9.32 crore in Q3FY23. This means, the pharma company logged around a 28.65 per cent rise in net profit QoQ whereas it registered a 15.55 per cent YoY rise in standalone profit during the October to December 2023 quarter.

Sigachi Industries share price history

In the last one week, this multibagger stock has risen to the tune of 25 per cent whereas, in the last one month, it has risen from 50.60 apiece to 85.95 per share levels, logging around 65 per cent rise in this time. In the last six months, this multibagger pharma stock has shot up around 175 per cent.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Published: 20 Jan 2024, 01:35 PM IST
