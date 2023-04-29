Multibagger pharma stock up over 230% in 3 years, Board declares 150% dividend

On Friday, the shares of RPG Life Sciences closed on the NSE at ₹839 apiece level, up by 2.39% from the previous close of ₹819.45. In the last 5 years, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 111.52% and in the last 3 years, the stock has generated a multibagger return of over 230%. In the last 1 year the stock has gained 57.22% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 1.28% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,012.75 on (16-Nov-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹450.55 on (12-May-2022).