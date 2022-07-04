Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger Porinju Veliyath stock turns 1 lakh to 13 lakh in 2 years

Multibagger Porinju Veliyath stock turns 1 lakh to 13 lakh in 2 years

Porinju Veliyath portfolio: This multibagger stock ended with a market cap of 1,026 crore on Friday and its trade volume on Friday session was 2,27,319. Photo: Porinju Veliyath twitter
2 min read . 07:36 AM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Porinju Veliyath portfolio: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock at the beginning of new year 2022, its 1 lakh would have turned to 2.05 lakh today

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Porinju Veliyath portfolio: Czar of small-cap stocks is known for picking low-priced stocks that tends to alpha return to its shareholders. Orient Bell shares are glaring example of it. This small-cap stock is one of the multibagger stocks in last one year whereas in last two years, it has surged from 53.75 to 707 apiece levels, delivering more than 1200 per cent returns to its shareholders.

Porinju Veliyath portfolio: Czar of small-cap stocks is known for picking low-priced stocks that tends to alpha return to its shareholders. Orient Bell shares are glaring example of it. This small-cap stock is one of the multibagger stocks in last one year whereas in last two years, it has surged from 53.75 to 707 apiece levels, delivering more than 1200 per cent returns to its shareholders.

Orient Bell share price history

Orient Bell share price history

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

As mentioned above, this Porinju Veliyath portfolio stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year. However, the stock has given strong upside movement in recent sessions as well. Last week, Orient Bell share price has surged more than 20 per cent whereas in YTD time, it has ascended from around 343 to 707 apiece levels, recording around 105 per cent rise in 2022. This small-cap stock had closed at 53.75 per share levels on NSE on 29th may 2020 and Orient Bell share price today is 707 per share that means the stock has risen 13 times in these near two years.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Orient Bell share price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock at the beginning of last week session, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.20 lakh today. If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this Porinju Veliyath share at the beginning of new year 2022, its 1 lakh would have turned to 2.05 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this stock one year ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 2.25 lakh today.

However, if an investor had invested in this small-cap multibagger stock two years ago buying one share at 53.75 apiece, its 1 lakh would have turned to more than 13 lakh today.

Porinju Veliyath shareholding in Orient Bell

As per the shareholding pattern of Orient Bell for January to March 2022 quarter, the Czar of small-cap stocks hold 1,45,000 shares of the company, which is 1.01 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

This multibagger Porinju Veliyath portfolio stock had ended with a market cap of 1,026 crore on Friday and its trade volume on Friday session was 2,27,319, which is much higher than its last 20 days average trade volume of 65,099. Its 52-week high on NSE is 733.70 whereas its 52-week low is 284 apiece.