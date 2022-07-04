Multibagger Porinju Veliyath stock turns 1 lakh to 13 lakh in 2 years

Porinju Veliyath portfolio: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock at the beginning of new year 2022, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.05 lakh today
Porinju Veliyath portfolio: Czar of small-cap stocks is known for picking low-priced stocks that tends to alpha return to its shareholders. Orient Bell shares are glaring example of it. This small-cap stock is one of the multibagger stocks in last one year whereas in last two years, it has surged from ₹53.75 to ₹707 apiece levels, delivering more than 1200 per cent returns to its shareholders.
As mentioned above, this Porinju Veliyath portfolio stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year. However, the stock has given strong upside movement in recent sessions as well. Last week, Orient Bell share price has surged more than 20 per cent whereas in YTD time, it has ascended from around ₹343 to ₹707 apiece levels, recording around 105 per cent rise in 2022. This small-cap stock had closed at ₹53.75 per share levels on NSE on 29th may 2020 and Orient Bell share price today is ₹707 per share that means the stock has risen 13 times in these near two years.
Impact on investment
Taking cue from Orient Bell share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock at the beginning of last week session, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.20 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Porinju Veliyath share at the beginning of new year 2022, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.05 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.25 lakh today.
However, if an investor had invested in this small-cap multibagger stock two years ago buying one share at ₹53.75 apiece, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to more than ₹13 lakh today.
Porinju Veliyath shareholding in Orient Bell
As per the shareholding pattern of Orient Bell for January to March 2022 quarter, the Czar of small-cap stocks hold 1,45,000 shares of the company, which is 1.01 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company.
This multibagger Porinju Veliyath portfolio stock had ended with a market cap of ₹1,026 crore on Friday and its trade volume on Friday session was 2,27,319, which is much higher than its last 20 days average trade volume of 65,099. Its 52-week high on NSE is ₹733.70 whereas its 52-week low is ₹284 apiece.