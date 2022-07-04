Multibagger Porinju Veliyath stock turns 1 lakh to 13 lakh in 2 years

As mentioned above, this Porinju Veliyath portfolio stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year. However, the stock has given strong upside movement in recent sessions as well. Last week, Orient Bell share price has surged more than 20 per cent whereas in YTD time, it has ascended from around ₹343 to ₹707 apiece levels, recording around 105 per cent rise in 2022. This small-cap stock had closed at ₹53.75 per share levels on NSE on 29th may 2020 and Orient Bell share price today is ₹707 per share that means the stock has risen 13 times in these near two years.

