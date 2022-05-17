Multibagger Porinju Veliyath stock hits upper circuit after 40% dividend nod

In its latest communication with the Indian exchanges, Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd informed about the interim dividend approval citing, "Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., Saturday, May 14, 2022 have inter alia, considered and approved the declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend of Rs. 2 /- (40%) per Equity Share of Rs. 5/- each for the FY 2021-22. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the record date, i.e., May 21, 2022, for the purpose of payment of the Interim Dividend has been already intimated to the Exchange vide our earlier letter dt. May 11, 2022. The Interim Dividend will be paid / dispatched to the shareholders on or before June 13, 2022."

