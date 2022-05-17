Multibagger Porinju Veliyath stock hits upper circuit after 40% dividend nod

Multibagger Porinju Veliyath stock hits upper circuit after 40% dividend nod2 min read . 12:35 PM IST
- Multibagger stock: BSE-listed Porinju Veliyath portfolio company announced 40 per cent interim dividend on Saturday for FY20021-22
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Porinju Veliyath portfolio: Dividend paying stock Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has surged around 280 per cent in last one year. The multibagger stock today surged around 10 per cent and hit upper circuit at ₹129.70 per share levels. The BSE-listed company announced 40 per cent interim dividend on Saturday for FY20021-22. The Board of Directors of the company proposed and approved interim dividend announcing the record date for dividend payment as well. 21st May 2022 has been fixed for record date of dividend payment.
Porinju Veliyath portfolio: Dividend paying stock Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has surged around 280 per cent in last one year. The multibagger stock today surged around 10 per cent and hit upper circuit at ₹129.70 per share levels. The BSE-listed company announced 40 per cent interim dividend on Saturday for FY20021-22. The Board of Directors of the company proposed and approved interim dividend announcing the record date for dividend payment as well. 21st May 2022 has been fixed for record date of dividend payment.
In last two sessions post-dividend announcement, this multibagger stock has shot up from ₹109.40 to ₹129.70 apiece levels, logging around 18.50 per cent appreciation in these two days. The multibagger stock opened upside today and ascended to ₹129.70 levels. Meanwhile, in intraday trade, the stock made its low of ₹120 as well.
In last two sessions post-dividend announcement, this multibagger stock has shot up from ₹109.40 to ₹129.70 apiece levels, logging around 18.50 per cent appreciation in these two days. The multibagger stock opened upside today and ascended to ₹129.70 levels. Meanwhile, in intraday trade, the stock made its low of ₹120 as well.
In its latest communication with the Indian exchanges, Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd informed about the interim dividend approval citing, "Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., Saturday, May 14, 2022 have inter alia, considered and approved the declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend of Rs. 2 /- (40%) per Equity Share of Rs. 5/- each for the FY 2021-22. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the record date, i.e., May 21, 2022, for the purpose of payment of the Interim Dividend has been already intimated to the Exchange vide our earlier letter dt. May 11, 2022. The Interim Dividend will be paid / dispatched to the shareholders on or before June 13, 2022."
Porinju Veliyath shareholding in Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd
As per shareholding pattern of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd for January to March 2022 quarter, Porinju Veliyath holds 3 lakh company shares or 1.20 per cent stake in the company.