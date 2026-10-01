Multibagger power stock Transformers & Rectifiers share price jumps 10% after PM-DHARA push - Can the rally continue?

Shares of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. (TARIL) jumped more than 10% on Thursday, October 1, after the Union Cabinet approved the ₹1.86 lakh crore PM-DHARA Scheme a day earlier. The government's large-scale investment in power transmission infrastructure has brought transformer manufacturers into focus, as the planned expansion of electricity networks could create additional demand for power transformers.

Advertisement

The PM-DHARA scheme, or PM-Developing Harmonized and Accelerated Renewable-energy Access, is aimed at strengthening intra-state transmission infrastructure and deploying 50 GWh of battery storage to facilitate the evacuation of up to 135 GW of renewable energy. The initiative assumes importance as India works towards its target of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

₹ 1.36 lakh crore transmission opportunity Under the scheme, ₹1.36 lakh crore has been earmarked for intra-state transmission infrastructure. The planned investment is expected to support the expansion and modernisation of electricity networks across states, potentially creating opportunities for transmission equipment manufacturers and project developers.

For transformer makers such as TARIL, increased investment in transmission infrastructure could support demand as utilities expand capacity and upgrade existing networks.

Advertisement

The stock rose as much as 10.5% to hit an intraday high of ₹298.70 on Thursday. Despite the sharp move, the stock remained below its 52-week high of ₹501.25, recorded in October 2025. Its 52-week low stands at ₹224.30, touched in February 2026.

On a shorter-term basis, TARIL has declined around 6% in one month and 10% over three months. The stock has fallen more than 40% over the past year. However, its longer-term performance remains significant, with the shares delivering multibagger returns of more than 2,000% over five years.

Key technical levels to watch According to Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited, TARIL is likely to remain in a sideways consolidation phase unless it decisively moves beyond key support or resistance levels.

Advertisement

“Immediate support is placed at ₹280–285, aligned with the 200-week EMA, while ₹325 remains the major resistance. Until a decisive breakout, the stock is likely to remain range-bound between these key levels,” Patel said.

The ₹280-285 zone is therefore considered an important long-term support area, while ₹325 represents the key resistance level. A sustained move above ₹325 could signal renewed upward momentum, whereas a decisive fall below ₹280 could weaken the current technical structure.

Capacity, orders and nuclear entry TARIL has significantly expanded its manufacturing footprint, taking installed capacity to more than 75,000 MVA from 40,000 MVA earlier. Production also reached a record 33,763 MVA in FY26, compared with 29,118 MVA in FY25.

The company is strengthening its manufacturing capabilities through backward integration into CTC, pressboard, RIP bushings and fabrication. These facilities are eventually expected to fulfil around 80%-85% of the company's raw-material requirements internally.

Advertisement

TARIL ended FY26 with an unexecuted order book of ₹5,005 crore, while inquiries under negotiation exceeded ₹23,000 crore. In the June quarter, order inflow jumped 218% year-on-year to ₹2,114 crore, taking the order book to ₹6,630 crore as of June 30.

Order momentum has continued into FY27. On August 14, TARIL received a large order from APTRANSCO for transformer manufacturing, with deliveries scheduled over 13 months. On August 29, it secured another large order from Megha Engineering and Infrastructures, to be executed over 35 months.

The latter order marks TARIL's entry into the nuclear power sector. The company will supply generator transformers for NPCIL's Kaiga Units 5 and 6 project in Karnataka, comprising two 700 MWe reactors. This is TARIL's first nuclear-sector order.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.