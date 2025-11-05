Multibagger Praj Industries to be in focus on Thursday as company reports 65% YoY drop in Q2 net profit

Shares of Praj Industries, a leading global biotechnology and engineering company, are likely to be in focus on Thursday, November 6, as the stock may react to the company's September quarter numbers released today.

The company reported a 65% YoY drop in its consolidated net profit at ₹19.2 crore in Q2, impacted by a sharp rise in operating expenses. It had reported a net profit of ₹53 crore in the same period last year.

Though net profit dropped sharply on a YoY basis, it improved by 284% on a QoQ basis, as the company had posted ₹5 crore in the first quarter of FY26. Its revenue from operations during the reporting quarter stood at ₹842 crore, compared to ₹816 crore in Q2FY25. In Q1FY26, revenue was ₹640 crore.

At the operating level, the company posted an EBITDA of ₹56 crore, down from ₹86 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA margins narrowed by 400 basis points to 7% but improved 300 basis points compared to the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the company's total operating expenses rose to ₹817 crore, up from ₹730 crore in Q2FY25 and ₹609 crore in Q1FY26.

Commenting on the performance, Ashish Gaikwad, MD, Praj Industries, said, "Our unwavering focus on execution enabled us to deliver Q2FY26 performance despite continued challenges in the external business environment—particularly in the domestic ethanol segment and in the international market due to US tariff headwinds. We remain committed to focusing on controllable factors in the second half of FY26 and our vision to deliver long-term growth aspirations.”

Praj Industries share price loses 60% of its value in just nine months It appears that Praj Industries shares have entered a prolonged downtrend, having been under intense selling pressure since hitting a record high of ₹875 apiece in December 2024. The stock has lost 60% of its value since then.

Although the shares have declined significantly, they still deliver a 364% return over the last five years.