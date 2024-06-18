Multibagger Premier Explosives shares hit 10% upper circuit, gain 78% in just 8 sessions – here's why
Premier Explosives hits record high with a 77.60% surge in 8 sessions. Government's push for defence sector self-sufficiency and increased exports opens up growth avenues for industry players.
It seems the rally in defence stocks shows no signs of stopping as investors continue to jump into this space, driving them to touch record highs with each passing day. After a stellar rally during Friday's session, defence stocks extended their upward momentum into Tuesday's trading.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started