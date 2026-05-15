Multibagger PSU stock HUDCO share price falls over 8% despite strong Q4 results, dividend announcement

HUDCO shares fell over 8% despite strong Q4FY26 results, reporting a net profit of 1,981 crore, more than double from last year. The Board approved a dividend of 1.5 per share, with consolidated revenue growing 25.3% to 3,563 crore.

Pranati Deva
Published15 May 2026, 11:55 AM IST
Multibagger PSU stock HUDCO share price falls today post Q4 results
Multibagger PSU stock HUDCO share price falls today post Q4 results(www.taxscan.in)

HUDCO Q4 Results: Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) came under sharp selling pressure on Friday, 15 May, with the multibagger PSU stock falling more than 8% despite reporting strong financial results for the March quarter and announcing a dividend for shareholders.

The stock declined even after the state-run housing finance and infrastructure lender posted a sharp jump in profitability during Q4FY26. HUDCO reported a net profit of 1,981 crore for the March quarter, more than doubling from 728 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. The sharp rise in profit was aided by a deferred tax credit of over 1,300 crore during the quarter.

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The company’s Board of Directors also approved a dividend of 1.5 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

HUDCO Q4 Highlights

HUDCO reported consolidated revenue of 3,563 crore for Q4FY26, registering a growth of 25.3% compared with 2,845 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Core income, measured through Net Interest Income (NII), rose 16.6% year-on-year to 1,149.7 crore from 985.7 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s asset quality remained broadly stable during the quarter. Gross Credit Impaired Assets Ratio improved marginally to 1.04% from 1.08% reported in the December quarter, while Net Credit Impaired Assets Ratio stood at 0.05% compared with 0.06% in the previous quarter.

Earlier in its business update, HUDCO had reported strong growth in lending activity. Loan sanctions during FY26 increased 29% year-on-year to 1.65 lakh crore, while loan disbursements rose 28% to 51,194 crore.

HUDCO’s profitability ratios also improved during the quarter. Net profit margin rose to 30.27% compared with 26.18% in the corresponding quarter last year.

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The company also reported improvement in its Provision Coverage Ratio, which increased to 94.9% from 85.44% in the year-ago quarter, indicating stronger provisioning coverage against stressed assets.

For the full financial year FY26, HUDCO reported total revenue of 13,150 crore, reflecting a growth of 27.5% over 10,311 crore recorded in FY25.

On the bottom line, profit after tax for FY26 increased sharply to 4,034.37 crore from 2,709.14 crore in the previous financial year, supported by deferred tax benefits and continued growth in lending operations.

HUDCO Stock Performance

HUDCO fell as much as 8.1% to its day's low of 205.55 on BSE. It is currently 19% away from its 52-week high of 253.80, hit in June 2025. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of 158.95 in March 2026.

The stock has gained 10% in the last 1 month but shed over 8% in the past 6 months and 6% in the last 1 year. However, in the last 5 years, it has given multibagger returns, surging 360%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.

HUDCOMultibagger StockPSU StocksIndian Stock MarketQ4 ResultsStock Market Today
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