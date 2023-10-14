Multibagger PSU stock MMTC jumps 150% in six months. Experts see more upside
Multibagger PSU stock has risen from around ₹55 apiece levels to ₹75 apiece levels in last one week
Multibager stock: PSU stocks have deliverd stellar return to its investors in last one year. While state-owned banks have taken pause in their continuous rally, some PSU stocks are still in uptrend. MMTC shares are one of them. MMTC share price has rallied near 150 per cent in last six months, but stock market investors believe that the stock still has some steam left in it.
