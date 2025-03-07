Navratna PSU to consider dividend on THIS date, stock jumps 7% in five days despite 16% drop in 1 year

NMDC Dividend: NMDC announced on Friday, March 7, that the public sector undertaking (PSU) will consider an interim dividend for the current fiscal 2024-25 (FY25) at its board meeting to be conducted on March 17, 2025. The Navratna PSU stock has extended its winning streak for the last five trading sessions with a seven per cent rise despite suffering a 16 per cent price rout in one year.

NMDC has delivered multibagger returns of 114 per cent in the last five years. The multibagger Navratna PSU stock has been under pressure, mirroring weak market sentiment. Yet, D-Street analysts remain bullish on India's largest iron ore producer and exporter, poised for solid growth in the next few years.

NMDC to consider interim dividend on March 17 “….A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, March 17, 2025, to consider, inter alia, a declaration of the interim dividend for Financial Year 2024-25 (FY25),” said the Navratna PSU in a regulatory statement filing to the stock exchanges on Friday.

“In pursuance of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and its amendments, and the company's Internal Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing with securities of the company is closed for all insiders including Designated Persons and their immediate relatives from March 7 to March 19, 2025, i.e. 48 hours after the date of the board meeting for considering the interim dividend,” added NMDC.