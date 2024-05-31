Multibagger PSU stock SJVN shares break below key support levels. Opportunity to buy?
SJVN share price surged by 260% in a year, Elara Capital maintains 'reduce' recommendation due to high valuation. Stock opened at ₹135.75, trading in the red. Analyst predicts weakness in near term, with potential dip to 115–110 before rebounding.
SJVN share price soared by nearly 260% in just one year, providing investors with multibagger gains. Due to the recent increase in the stock price of the State-owned corporation, domestic brokerage Elara Capital maintained a "reduce" recommendation on SJVN in its latest report, which followed the company's Q4 results. The brokerage firm believes that valuation has already accounted for potential near-term growth. Project execution is also the most important monitorable, even with a robust project pipeline. Elara Capital believes that the stock might decline by 4%.
