Multibagger PSU stocks including PFC, REC, RVNL fall up to 25%; Nifty PSE index hits 2-month low
Investor concerns grew as BJP's majority in Lok Sabha elections became uncertain, causing a significant downturn in Indian stocks. PSU sector saw major losses, with stocks like PFC, REC, and others dropping by 20%.
Indian stocks suffered a severe downturn, marking one of the steepest declines witnessed in the last four years. The market sentiment shifted dramatically as the early leads during Tuesday's Lok Sabha election counting raised doubts about the BJP securing a majority of 272 seats on its own.
