Multibagger PTC Industries bags ₹100 crore order from BrahMos Aerospace. Details here

PTC Industries received a 100 crore order from BrahMos Aerospace for critical titanium castings, reinforcing their partnership since 2019. This aligns with India's goal of technological self-reliance in defense under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

A Ksheerasagar
Published21 Aug 2025, 02:13 PM IST
PTC Industries, an engineering component manufacturer, announced today that it has received an order worth 100 crore from BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited for the supply of critical titanium castings. BrahMos is renowned for producing the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile.

The company said it has been associated with BrahMos since 2019, consistently supporting the programme through the supply of specialised titanium components and raw materials such as titanium mill forms.

“This latest order represents a significant step forward in the growing partnership between PTC and BrahMos and reflects the shared commitment of both organisations to further the goals of indigenisation and technological self-reliance under the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative,” the company said in its regulatory filing today.

Commenting on the development, Sachin Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of PTC Industries, said, “We are honoured to announce this significant order from BrahMos Aerospace. It is a strong endorsement of our technological and manufacturing capabilities and long-standing commitment to India’s strategic sectors.”

“This development not only deepens our engagement with one of the country’s most significant defence programmes but also reinforces our broader mission to build advanced materials and critical component manufacturing capabilities in India for the world,” he added.

The company supplies mission-critical components to leading defence and aerospace entities, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and BrahMos.

In addition to domestic defence companies, it also exports titanium and superalloy castings to several global aerospace and defence OEMs, including Safran, Dassault Aviation, BAE Systems, and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

Stellar Performer

The company’s growing order book and strong execution capabilities have been clearly reflected in its stock performance, which has maintained an upward trajectory, delivering a 130% gain over the past two years and 507% over the last three years.

Although the stock has faced profit booking in recent months, falling 25.3% to 13,518, analysts expect it to rebound and reach 20,070 apiece, supported by a significant earnings uptick in the near term driven by capacity addition initiatives.

PTC Industries is one of the leading suppliers of high-precision metal components for critical and super-critical operations across diverse segments, including aerospace, defence, and industrial.

The company is expanding its capabilities with a multi-million-dollar investment in a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor. The unit will house a fully vertically integrated plant with a titanium and superalloy mill, producing aerospace-grade ingots, billets, bars, plates, and sheets in critical and strategic materials.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
PTC Industries
