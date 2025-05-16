PTC Industries: How high can the stock really go?
Dipti Sharma 6 min read 16 May 2025, 11:20 AM IST
SummaryPTC Industries' extraordinary rally has raised doubts about whether the stock still has room to rise or whether the growth has already been priced in.
MUMBAI : The multibagger PTC Industries Ltd is making waves once again.
