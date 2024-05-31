Multibagger PTC Industries shares jump 11% to a 3-month high on robust Q4 earnings. Good time to buy?
PTC Industries, a manufacturer of metal components, saw shares surge 11% after strong Q4FY24 results. Over the last one year, the stock has gained 233% and delivered a staggering return of 1,629% over the past five years. In a recent note, Antique Stock Broking initiated coverage on the stock.
Shares of PTC Industries, a manufacturer of high-quality, high-precision metal components and materials for various critical and supercritical applications, soared 11% in today's intraday trade, reaching a 3-month high of ₹8,665 per share. This surge followed the company's strong performance in the March-ending quarter and the full fiscal year FY24.
