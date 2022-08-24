Radhakishan Damani portfolio: Astra Microwave Products shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year. This Radhakishan Damani stock has risen from ₹157.65 to ₹322.65 apiece levels in last one year, doubling positional shareholders' money in this time. Despite weakness in Indian stock market after the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war, this multibagger stock has delivered stellar return to its shareholders in last six months. In fact, it has delivered whopping YTD return to its shareholders as well.

Astra Microwave Products share price today opened upside and went on to hit new 52-week high of ₹322.65 apiece levels, logging near 2.50 per cent intraday rise on Wednesday's early morning session. However, profit booking soon triggered in the counter and it went down to its intraday low of ₹316.50 per share levels on NSE.

Astra Microwave Products share price history

In last one month, this multibagger Radhakishan Damani's portfolio stock has appreciated from around ₹245 to ₹322.65 apiece levels, logging around 30 per cent rise in this period. In last six months, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹175 to ₹322.65 levels, recording near 80 per cent jump in this time. Likewise in last one year, this Radhakishan Damani's portfolio share has risen from around ₹155 to ₹322.65 levels, logging more than 100 per cent rise in this period. So, the stock has doubled shareholders' money in last one year.

Radhakishan Damani shareholding in Astra Microwave Products

According to Astra Microwave Products shareholding pattern for April to June 2022 period, Radhakishan Damani holds 8,96,387 company shares, which is around 1.03 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. In March 2022 quarter too, ace investor was holding same 8,96,387 company shares or 1.03 per cent stake in the company, which means the marquee investor kept his faith in the stock keeping his shareholding unchanged in Q1FY23.