Multibagger Radhakishan Damani stock doubles shareholders' money in one year
24 Aug 2022
- Radhakishan Damani holds 1.03 per cent stake in this multibagger stock
Radhakishan Damani portfolio: Astra Microwave Products shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year. This Radhakishan Damani stock has risen from ₹157.65 to ₹322.65 apiece levels in last one year, doubling positional shareholders' money in this time. Despite weakness in Indian stock market after the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war, this multibagger stock has delivered stellar return to its shareholders in last six months. In fact, it has delivered whopping YTD return to its shareholders as well.