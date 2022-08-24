Multibagger Radhakishan Damani stock doubles shareholders' money in one year

In last one month, this multibagger Radhakishan Damani's portfolio stock has appreciated from around ₹245 to ₹322.65 apiece levels, logging around 30 per cent rise in this period. In last six months, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹175 to ₹322.65 levels, recording near 80 per cent jump in this time. Likewise in last one year, this Radhakishan Damani's portfolio share has risen from around ₹155 to ₹322.65 levels, logging more than 100 per cent rise in this period. So, the stock has doubled shareholders' money in last one year.