Stock Market today: Multibagger Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd share price gained up to 7.5% iduring the intrday trades on Tuesday following healthy order wins worth around ₹540 Crore from Central Railway and East Coast railways.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd share price opened at ₹414.50 on the BSE on Tuesday, slightly higher than the prvious closing price of ₹409.10. The Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd share price thereafter gained further to highs of ₹439.90 translating into gains of around 7.5%

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd share price has corrected from highs of ₹647 seen in July, however is up 134% iin a year having given multibagger returns to investors

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd on Friday announced emerging as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from East Coast Railway for “Koraput-Singapur Road Doubling Project: Execution of 27 Nos of Major Bridges i.e. (22 Nos of Major Bridges & 5 Nos of ROBs) and earth work in formation of approaches, protection works and other connected miscellaneous works between Tikiri and Bhalumaska stations in connection with Koraput-Singapur Road Doubling Project of Waltair Divison, East Coast Railway

The time period for the completion of project by Rail Vikas Nigam is 30 Months . The project cost is ₹404, 40 Crore Incl. GST as per the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd release on the exchanges

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited n 30 December 2024 also had announced emerging as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from Central Railway for Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of 132/55 KV Traction Substation, Sectioning post (SPs) and Sub sectioning post (SSPs) in 2 x 25 KV Traction System (Scott Connected Transformer) of Bhusaval - Khandwa Sections of Central Railway, to meet 3000 MT loading target on EPC mode.

The time period for the completion of Central Railway roject by Rail Vikas Nigam is 24 Montha. The The project cost is ₹137 Crore Including applicable taxes as per the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd release on thhe exchanges

Both the project combined are valued at more than ₹540 Crore