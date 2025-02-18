Mint Market

Multibagger railway PSU in focus tomorrow after ₹500 crore-order win, stock down 23% YTD: Buy or sell?

Multibagger railway PSU stock is set to be in focus on tomorrow's stock market open after securing a Bengaluru Railway order worth more than 500 crore. Shares closed lower after Tuesday's market session. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published18 Feb 2025, 08:47 PM IST
RVNL shares have given stock market investors over 1,300 per cent returns in the last five years. (Pixabay)

Stocks to watch: State-owned civil construction firm, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, on Tuesday, February 18, announced that the company has secured an order worth 554.47 crore to build infrastructure developments for the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project, according to the exchange filling.

The exact cost of the project is a little over than 554.47 crore and is expected to be completed in 24 months or 2 year time period, according to the BSE filing. 

Also Read | RVNL Q3 Results: Net profit down 6% to ₹358 crore; 5 key highlights

“A Letter of Acceptance has been received from Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE) for 'Package C4A: Construction of Nine (9 Nos.) Stations i.e. Elevated (1 No.) and At-Grade (8 Nos.) BSRP Stations of Corridor-4A at Heelalige, Singena Agrahara, Huskur, Ambedkar Nagar, Carmelaram, Bellandur, Marathahalli, Doddanakundi, Kaggadasapura including Civil, Structural, Entry / Exit Structure, Steel FOB, Roof Structures, PEB works Architectural finishes and E&M Works and Detailed Design & Engineering (DOC) with all associated works for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP)” said RVNL in the statement. 

Also Read | IRFC, RVNL to IRCTC: Why are Railway stocks rising after Economic Survey 2025?

RVNL Share Price

RVNL shares closed 2.77 per cent lower at 333.10 after Tuesday's stock market close, compared to 342.60 in the previous market session. The company announced the order book update after the market operating hours on February 18.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares hit their 52-week high level at 647 on July 15, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at 213 on March 14, 2024, according to data collected from the BSE website. The PSU firm's market capitalisation was at 69,452.02 as of market close on February 18.

RVNL shares have given stock market investors over 1,300 per cent return on their investment in the last five years and 24.56 per cent returns in the last one-year period. However, the stock is trading 22.53 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025. 

Also Read | Stock market today: 15 BSE-listed shares hit upper circuit

RVNL stocks to buy?

According to Axis Securities, RVNL has a robust order book and the firm is improving on its margins with the support from the government initiatives. The brokerage firm also highlighted key risks like a potential delay in execution of projects and the increase in costs for the company, which can affect the company's business.

“The company maintains a robust order book, supported by a clean balance sheet, strong return ratios, and a healthy dividend payout,” said the brokerage assigning a “BUY” rating to the stock.

Target Price at 501; Potential Upside of 10 per cent from current market price (CMP).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:18 Feb 2025, 08:47 PM IST
