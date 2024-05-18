Multibagger railway PSU stock IRFC jumps 17% in one week; What to expect in IRFC shares after technical breakout?
IRFC share price rallied more than 17% in one week and over 22% in one month. The PSU stock has jumped over 74% year-to-date (YTD), while it has given multibagger returns of more than 410% in one year.
IRFC share price gained over 2% on Saturday amid heavy volumes traded, extending its gaining streak for the third straight day. IRFC stock price jumped over 7% in the previous session.
