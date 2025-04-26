Multibagger railway PSU stock Railtel Corporation in focus after THIS order book update

Multibagger stock: Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. announced on Saturday, April 26, that it has secured a ₹90 crore work order from the Institute of Road Transport, according to the exchange filing.

“This is to inform that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. has received the work order from the Institute of Road Transport for work order amounting to Rs. 90,08,49,783 (Including Tax),” said the company in the BSE filing.

Railtel Corporation of India Share Price Railtel Corporation of India shares closed 4.57 per cent lower at ₹301.60 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹316.05 at the previous market close. The company announced the order book update on Saturday, April 26.

Railtel Corp shares have given stock market investors more than 148 per cent returns on investment in the last five years. However, the stock has lost 25.24 per cent in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the PSU stock has lost 25.52 per cent in 2025. The company's market capitalisation was at ₹9,679.50 crore as of market close on Friday, April 25.

The shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹618 on July 12, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹265.30 on February 3, 2025, according to data collected from the BSE website.