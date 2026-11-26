Multibagger railway stock Jupiter Wagons shares extended their rally for a second consecutive session on Thursday, November 26, surging 8.5% after the railway equipment maker announced a joint venture (JV) with South Korea's Woojin Industrial Systems to manufacture metro coaches and propulsion systems in India.

The development marks Jupiter Wagons' entry into two technology-intensive segments of the railway industry, while also opening up opportunities in projects involving metro trains, Vande Bharat and other rolling stock.

The railway stock opened near ₹235 on the BSE and climbed to an intraday high of ₹241.60. This follows a 20% upper circuit in the previous trading session. In just two sessions, the railway stock has rallied 30%.

The sharp rebound comes after a prolonged losing streak. Before Wednesday's rally, Jupiter Wagons shares had declined for eight consecutive sessions, shedding 14% during the period.

Jupiter Wagons-Woojin JV: What does the deal involve? According to an exchange filing, Jupiter Wagons has entered into a joint venture agreement with South Korea-based Woojin Industrial Systems, with Jupiter Wagons holding an 80% stake and Woojin owning the remaining 20%.

The two companies have also executed a framework agreement to jointly pursue rolling stock opportunities in India through a consortium and a JV company. Jupiter Wagons will act as the lead partner in the consortium, finance the establishment and operations of the JV, including land, plant, machinery and working capital, and oversee local execution.

As stated in the exchange filing, “The Company (Jupiter Wagons) will act as the Lead Partner in the Consortium, fund the establishment and operations of the JV (land, plant, machinery, working capital), and manage local execution. Woojin will provide reference credentials, technical support, core components, and technology transfer.”

Woojin, meanwhile, will contribute its technical expertise, reference credentials, core components and technology transfer.

The JV will manufacture complete metro coaches in India, along with critical components from Woojin's portfolio. These include propulsion systems, Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS), automatic door systems, bogies and aluminium car body shells.

The partnership will also see the companies jointly bid for metro tenders and manufacture coaches domestically, in line with the government's Make in India initiative.

Vivek Lohia, Managing Director, Jupiter Wagons Limited, said: “Propulsion is the heart of every modern train, and metro is where India’s cities are heading. With Woojin, we bring proven metro, propulsion and train control technology to India on an exclusive basis, with Indian engineers building on it and Indian ownership of what we create. This joint venture takes JWL from the wheel to the propulsion system and makes us a complete rolling stock partner for India’s rail ambitions. It also adds a strong industrial chapter to the India and Korea partnership.”

Game changer for Vande Bharat projects? Beyond metro coaches, the partnership could expand Jupiter Wagons' presence in the propulsion systems segment, potentially opening up opportunities across several railway projects.

Woojin will provide technical know-how and transfer technology for the local design, manufacturing and maintenance of propulsion systems, electric multiple units (EMUs), train control and management systems, and related products.

These technologies will cater to metro coaches, Vande Bharat trains and other railway projects in India.

“Woojin brings a proven record across the speed spectrum. Since 2019, it has been entrusted with more than 2,200 metro and commuter cars in South Korea for Seoul Metro, Korea Railroad Corporation (KORAIL) and Busan Transportation Corporation, and has also supplied rolling stock and rail systems to other countries. Its propulsion technology has powered Korea’s KTX high-speed trains and its intercity fleets. This gives JWL a proven foundation for Vande Bharat, semi-high-speed and high-speed trains as India builds its first high-speed corridor and prepares a new generation of high-speed lines announced in the Union Budget 2026-27,” it said.

Jupiter Wagons said the proposed JV would facilitate complete technology transfer for metro coaches and propulsion systems serving metro, EMU, Vande Bharat, semi-high-speed and high-speed trains.

The company added that the partnership would complete its railway portfolio, extending its capabilities from wheels to traction motors.

Jupiter Wagons share price: How has the stock performed? Despite the sharp two-day rally, Jupiter Wagons shares have significantly underperformed the broader market across multiple timeframes. The stock has declined over 30% in 2026 so far, compared with a nearly 1.5% fall in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. Over the past year, it has shed 17%.

However, the recent momentum has been stronger. Jupiter Wagons shares have gained 39% in one month, although they remain down 2% over three months and 16% over six months. On a longer-term basis, the railway stock has delivered multibagger returns, soaring 629% over five years.