Stock Market Today: Multibagger railway stock Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) share price gained more than 7% in the morning trades on Thursday as it announced receiving ₹3622 Crore order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL)

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) share price movemnet The Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) share price opened at ₹388.00 on the BSE on Thursday, slightly higher than previous close of ₹371.90. The share price there after gained further to intraday high ₹398 marking gains of 7% and more.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) share price having risen almost 5 folds in past two year is up 1484% in last 5 years and has given multibagger returns to the investors

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) order details Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on Wednesday post market hours announced receiving Letter of Acceptance received from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) said that A Letter of Acceptance has been received from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)for “Development (Creation, Upgradation and Operation & Maintenance) of Middle mile network of Bharat Net on Design Build Operate and Maintain (DBOM) Model.”

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) said that Ttme period by which the order( s) / contract( s) is to be executed stands at 3 years however maintenance contract is for 10 years i,e Three (03) Years for construction & 10 years of Maintenance Contract @ 5.5% per annum of capex for 1st 5 years & @ 6.5% per annum of caRex for next 5 years

The Broad consideration or size of the order contract stands at Rs. 36,22,14,47,414.08/- (Rupees- Three Thousand Six Hundred Twenty-Two Crore Fourteen Lakh Forty-Seven Thousand Four Hundred Fourteen and Paisa Eight Only)

The consideration includes OPEX (Operation & Maintenance) for 10 years.

While RVNL is a Lead Member , HFCL Ltd is also a Consortium Member along with ATS: Consortium Member

HFCL Ltd share price gains HFCL Ltd thereby also gained 4-5% on the BSE on Thursday