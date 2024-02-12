Multibagger railway stocks IRFC, RVNL and 3 others fall up to 13.5%. Here's why
Railway PSU stocks, including IRFC and Rail Vikas Nigam, experience a decline in share prices due to weak financial results reported for Q3 FY24. IRFC's net profit dropped by 1.78% and Rail Vikas Nigam's net profit decreased by 6%.
Railway PSU stocks, which have gained status as high-wealth creators in a very short period of time, fell sharply in today's session as a result of disappointing financial results reported for the December quarter.
