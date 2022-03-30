Multibagger Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock hits upper circuit on 2nd successive day

After the announcement of fund raise by the real estate company and strategic partnership with Godrej Properties Limited, DB Realty shares started hitting upper circuit on a regular basis and went on to climb to its life-time high of ₹134.05 per share levels on NSE. But, soon, profit-booking triggered and the stock fell sharply from second fortnight of February 2022. The bearish trend further continued after the Russia-Ukraine war. However, in year-to-date (YTD) time, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio, stock has surged from 48.90 to ₹100.15, delivering around 1.5 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one year, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹25.25 to ₹100.15 levels, ascending around 300 per cent in this period.