Multibagger Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock hits upper circuit on 2nd successive day

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: After hitting upper circuit today, the multibagger realty stock regained triple digit figure that it had lost in recent selloff caused by Russia-Ukraine war
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock DB Realty shares today hit upper circuit on second successive trade session. DB Realty share price today opened with an upside gap of ₹3.40 per share and went on to hit its intraday high of ₹100.15 apiece levels, leading to no seller being available to this multibagger stock. After hitting upper circuit today, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has regained triple digit figure that it had lost in recent selloff caused by Russia-Ukraine war.
Sharing important levels in regard to this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock; Mehul Kothari, AVP — Technical Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers said, "After the one-sided rally from ₹37 to ₹134 on NSE, the stock had entered a corrective mode." The Anand Rathi analyst said that the stock has strong support at ₹85 apiece levels whereas it is facing hurdle at ₹110 per share levels. He said that more upside can be expected only when the 'circuit to circuit stock' breaks this hurdle and sustains above ₹110 levels.
"In the case of downtrend, the stock may go up to ₹85 apiece levels," Mehul Kothari concluded.
DB Realty share price history
After the announcement of fund raise by the real estate company and strategic partnership with Godrej Properties Limited, DB Realty shares started hitting upper circuit on a regular basis and went on to climb to its life-time high of ₹134.05 per share levels on NSE. But, soon, profit-booking triggered and the stock fell sharply from second fortnight of February 2022. The bearish trend further continued after the Russia-Ukraine war. However, in year-to-date (YTD) time, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio, stock has surged from 48.90 to ₹100.15, delivering around 1.5 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one year, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹25.25 to ₹100.15 levels, ascending around 300 per cent in this period.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in DB Realty
According to shareholding pattern of DB Realty for October to December 2021, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in the company stands at 50 lakh shares or 2.06 per cent stake in the company. However, this shareholding is in the name of his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
