Multibagger Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock at lifetime high. Buy, sell or hold?

Giving 'bullish for long term' tag to this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock, Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "The hotel industry is one of the best ways to play the post-covid trade opening up the theme, demand is expected to exceed supply due to good recovery in both leisure and business travel. However, inflationary headwinds and the normalization of fixed costs will put pressure on the margins of the industry. Being the industry leader and tailwinds for the overall industry, the street is extremely optimistic about the company. The long-term outlook is bullish for the hotel industry and Indian hotels will remain our preferred bet despite short-term challenges.