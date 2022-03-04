Multibagger Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock hits upper circuit on 4th straight session

According to stock market experts, market is buzzing with news that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company is going to attract overseas investment via stake sale by Viacom18 worth ₹30,000 crore. They said that recent appreciation in this multibagger stock is because of this fund raise as it may provide ample liquidity to the company to implement and execute its business plans. They said that sharp bounce back is expected in the counter in short term and advised shareholders to further hold this counter for short term target of ₹140. They also advised positional investors to add this stock for short term target of ₹140.