Advising investors to avoid fresh position in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "For last three weeks, this stock has remained a circuit to circuit stock and hence positional investors are advised to avoid fresh position in the scrip. Those who have this stock in their portfolio should continue to hold the multibagger stock maintaining stop loss below ₹100 as the realty stock has strong support at ₹100 levels and DB Realty shares are expected to stabilize above these levels soon."