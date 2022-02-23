Multibagger Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock surges from lower levels. Should you buy?

Highlighting the fundamentals of this multibagger stock in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio; Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart said, "We are in a super cycle in the metal sector and this cycle has more legs to go where Aluminium may continue to outperform on the back of a strong economic outlook and transition to the EV industry. Russia-Ukraine crisis is another tailwind for the Aluminium and Aluminium companies in India like National Aluminium and Hindalco Industries because Russia is one of the leading producers and exporters of Aluminium and we can expect multiple sanctions on Russia by various countries that will benefit Indian Aluminium companies. NALCO may continue to outperform in the PSU basket on the back of a strong industry outlook."

