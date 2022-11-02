Multibagger rallies over 1000% in 3 years, Board announces 5:1 in stock split

Multibagger rallies over 1000% in 3 years, Board announces 5:1 in stock split4 min read . 08:31 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹2,078.79 crore, Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the chemical industry. For international firms in the steel, glass, pharmaceutical, pigments and dyes, leather and related sectors, the company's supply presence for chemicals spans all the key regions, including Asia, China, South East Asia, Europe, the UK, North, South and Central America, and Africa. Eligible shareholders need to be notified of the company's 5:1 stock split announcement, which has been announced by the board of directors.
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “Approved the Sub-Division/ Split of 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) fully paid up into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each fully paid up, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company and regulatory/statutory approvals as maybe required. The record date for the sub-division of equity shares shall be decided by the Board and will be intimated to the exchanges."
The stock split has been announced in a 5:1 ratio i.e., for every 1 equity share of Rs.10/-, 5 equity Shares of Rs.2/- each.
Total Pre-Sub Division Share Capital
Authorised: 95,000,000 (no. of shares), Total share capital- ₹950,000,000
Issued and Subscribed Capital: 88,583,520 (no. of shares), Total share capital- ₹885,835,200
Paid Up Capital: 88,583,520 (no. of shares), Total share capital- ₹885,835,200
Total Post Sub Division Share Capital
Authorised: 155,000,000 (no. of shares), Total share capital- ₹950,000,000
Issued and Subscribed Capital: 136,367,600 (no. of shares), Total share capital- ₹885,835,200
Paid Up Capital: 136,367,600 (no. of shares), Total share capital- ₹885,835,200
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a total revenue of ₹375 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹242 Cr in Q2FY22 and ₹361 Cr in Q1FY23, representing a YoY growth of 55% and a QoQ growth of 4%. In H1FY23, the net revenue reached ₹736, up by 67% YoY from ₹440 Cr in H1FY22. In Q2FY23, the company reported an EBITDA of ₹63 Cr compared to ₹35 Cr in Q2FY22 and ₹61 Cr in Q1FY23, representing a YoY growth of 82% and QoQ growth of 3%. In H1FY23 the EBITDA reached ₹123 Cr jumped by 98% YoY from ₹62 Cr in H1FY22.
In Q2FY23, the EBITDA margin reached 16.7% from 14.2% in Q2FY22, and 16.7% in Q1FY23. In H1FY23 the EBITDA margin stood at 16.7% compared to 14.1% in H1FY22. The company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹35 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹17 Cr in Q2FY22 and ₹34 Cr in Q1FY23, representing a YoY growth of 111% and QoQ growth of 3%. In H1FY23 the net profit reached ₹69 Cr compared to ₹28 Cr in H1FY22, representing a YoY growth of 145%.
On a standalone basis, the company reported a total revenue of ₹326 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹199 Cr in Q2FY22 and ₹306 Cr in Q1FY23, representing a YoY growth of 64% and a QoQ growth of 6%. In H1FY23, the net revenue reached ₹632, up by 75% YoY from ₹361 Cr in H1FY22. In Q2FY23, the company reported an EBITDA of ₹57 Cr compared to ₹25 Cr in Q2FY22 and ₹52 Cr in Q1FY23, representing a YoY growth of 126% and QoQ growth of 10%. In H1FY23 the EBITDA reached ₹108 Cr jumped by 139% YoY from ₹45 Cr in H1FY22.
In Q2FY23, the EBITDA margin reached 17.4% from 12.6% in Q2FY22, and 16.8% in Q1FY23. In H1FY23 the EBITDA margin stood at 17.1% compared to 12.6% in H1FY22. The company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹33 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹11 Cr in Q2FY22 and ₹29 Cr in Q1FY23, representing a YoY growth of 208% and QoQ growth of 11%. In H1FY23 the net profit reached ₹62 Cr compared to ₹18 Cr in H1FY22, representing a YoY growth of 253%.
The shares of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd closed today at ₹1,740.00 apiece, down by 3.62% from the previous close of ₹1,805.30. In the last 5 years, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 317.07% and in the last 3 years, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 1183.73%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 96.06% and on a YTD basis, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 103.65% so far in 2022.
