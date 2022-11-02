Multibagger rallies over 1000% in 3 years, Board announces 5:1 in stock split

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “Approved the Sub-Division/ Split of 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) fully paid up into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each fully paid up, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company and regulatory/statutory approvals as maybe required. The record date for the sub-division of equity shares shall be decided by the Board and will be intimated to the exchanges."