Ajmera Realty share price zooms 10% after Q4 results 2026

Ajmera Realty & Infra India finished Monday’s trade, May 25, with a solid 9.6% gain at ₹131.37 apiece after the company reported a strong financial performance for both the March quarter and the full financial year FY26, driven by a sharp improvement in collections.

Advertisement

The company announced its results during market hours, reporting a 182% YoY surge in revenue from operations to ₹433.9 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹153.7 crore in the year-ago quarter, while EBITDA jumped 141% YoY to ₹109.6 crore compared to ₹45.7 crore.

Operationally, carpet area sold during the quarter stood at 104,742 sq. ft., down 44% YoY, while sales value increased 8% YoY to ₹270 crore. Collections during the quarter jumped 74% YoY to ₹316 crore.

Net profit for the quarter rose 141% YoY to ₹58.5 crore from ₹24.2 crore, while earnings per share (EPS) improved to ₹2.8 from ₹1.3 in the same quarter last year.

For the full financial year FY26, revenue rose 46% YoY to ₹1,098 crore from ₹753.1 crore in FY25. EBITDA increased 25% to ₹306 crore, while net profit for FY26 stood at ₹157.1 crore, reflecting a 24% increase from ₹126.4 crore reported in the previous year. EPS for the year improved 12% YoY to ₹7.6.

Advertisement

During the year, the company achieved its highest-ever annual sales and collections, with new launches contributing 82% of total sales value.

Sales value rose 57% YoY to ₹1,701 crore, while collections increased 71% to ₹1,103 crore. Carpet area sold during the year stood at 6,60,246 sq. ft., registering an 11% increase over FY25, as per the company's earnings filing.

Mr. Dhaval Ajmera, Director—Corporate Affairs, said, “Our collection efficiency improved to 65%, up from 60% in FY25, providing the liquidity to significantly outperform our leverage targets. As a result, we achieved a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53x, well below our annual guidance of 0.85x. This disciplined capital structure further strengthens our balance sheet and provides the requisite capital agility to fund our expansion sustainably.”

Advertisement

“Looking ahead, we have bolstered our 5x growth engine by adding five strategic asset-light projects with an estimated GDV of ₹2,433 crore. Despite the exceptionally high base of FY26, we have set an ambitious FY27 pre-sales target of ₹2,200 crore — a testament to our confidence in the market and our execution capabilities,” he further added.

Declares final dividend Along with the financial results, the company also announced a final dividend of Re 1 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

“The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Re. 1 per equity share having a face value of ₹2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company. The dividend, if approved at the AGM, shall be paid/dispatched within 30 days of the AGM. The date of the AGM will be intimated in due course,” the company said in its earnings filing.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.