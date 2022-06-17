Multibagger realty stock announces stock split in 10:1 ratio. Details here2 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2022, 12:52 PM IST
- BSE listed real estate share is one of the multibagger stocks produced by the Indian stock market in last one year
Multibagger stock: The board of directors of Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd has recommended the proposal of stock split in 10: 1 ratio. The real estate company informed about the stock-subdivision proposal to the Indian bourses and said that record date of stock split will be determined later. After stock split, face value of the multibagger stock will change from ₹10 per equity share to Re 1 per equity share.