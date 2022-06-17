Multibagger stock: The board of directors of Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd has recommended the proposal of stock split in 10: 1 ratio. The real estate company informed about the stock-subdivision proposal to the Indian bourses and said that record date of stock split will be determined later. After stock split, face value of the multibagger stock will change from ₹10 per equity share to Re 1 per equity share.

Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd informed Indian bourses about the stock split proposal citing, "We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited (“Company") had considered and approved inter-alia the following matters in its meeting held today i-e, 16 June, 2022 .... recommended the proposal of sub-division of equity share having face value of Rs. 10 /- each fully paid up into equity shares having face value of Rs. 1/- each fully paid up at the record date to be determined as authorized by the Board of Directors, subsequent to the approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot (e-voting process)."

Ritesh Properties share price history

The BSE listed stock is one of the multibagger stocks produced by the Indian stock market in last one year. The multibagger stock has been under sell-off pressure after climbing to 52-week high of ₹535 in December 2021. From mid-March 2022, the real estate stock has remained sideways. In last one year, this stock has surged from ₹70 to ₹360 apiece levels, delivering around 415 per cent return to those shareholders, who remained invested in the multibagger stock throughout this time horizon.

125% CAGR over five years

In last 5 years, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹5.75 to ₹358.90 apiece levels, logging around 6130 per cent rise or giving CAGR of more than 125 per cent over this period.

Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹62.30 lakh in 5 years

Taking cue from Ritesh Properties share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹62.30 lakh today, provided the investor had remained invested in this realty stock throughout this period.