Multibagger realty stock announces stock split in 10:1 ratio. Details here

Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd informed Indian bourses about the stock split proposal citing, "We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited (“Company") had considered and approved inter-alia the following matters in its meeting held today i-e, 16 June, 2022 .... recommended the proposal of sub-division of equity share having face value of Rs. 10 /- each fully paid up into equity shares having face value of Rs. 1/- each fully paid up at the record date to be determined as authorized by the Board of Directors, subsequent to the approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot (e-voting process)."