Multibagger realty stock RDB Infrastructure and Power share price rose about a per cent to ₹570 on Thursday, February 13 after reporting robust financial results for the December quarter.

RDB Infrastructure and Power reported an 88.04 per cent surge in net profit, reaching ₹1.73 crore in the December 2024 quarter, up from ₹0.92 crore in the same quarter of 2023.

Meanwhile, sales soared by 251.45 per cent to ₹24.18 crore in the December 2024 quarter, compared to ₹6.88 crore in the corresponding period last year. This reflects a steady rise in profitability, highlighting the company’s robust performance and improved operational efficiency in the real estate and infrastructure sectors.

RDB Infrastructure and Power stock has witnessed a significant surge, soaring 285 per cent over the past year and an impressive 3,000 per cent over five years, delivering multibagger returns to its investors.

RDB Infrastructure and Power stock split RDB Infrastructure has proposed a 1:10 stock split to enhance liquidity and attract a broader investor base.

Each existing equity share will be divided into ten shares of ₹1 each. The company has set February 28 as the record date for this change. This move is aimed at expanding its investor base while strengthening its market position.

“We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, through a Resolution passed by Circulation, has approved and fixed Friday, 28th February, 2025 as the Record Date, for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Members of the Company, for Sub-division / Split of Existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid up, into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each, fully paid up, ranking pari passu in all respects which was approved by the Members of the Company, through Postal Ballot on Friday, 24th January, 2025,” the company said in an exchange filing.