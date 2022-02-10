The multibagger stock has rallied over 95% in a month whereas it has surged over 434% in the last six months. From trading over ₹18 per share level in February 2021, the realty stock has skyrocketed more than 563% in a year's period. The counter is up over 148% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

