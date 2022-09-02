Multibagger realty stock hits 52-week high on second day in a row. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 12:45 PM IST
- Multibagger realty stock has been in uptrend for last one fortnight
Stock market today: Marathon Realty shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last year and it has hit 52-week high on two successive days in a row. The small-cap stock has been in uptrend after the company announced in mid-August 2022 that the fund raised through the preferential issues, right issues and QIPs have been fully utilized by the end of June 2022 quarter. In last one month, the stock has surged near 20 per cent, which helped the small-cap real estate stock to climb to its 52-week high on Thursday session. However, the 'uptrend' in this realty stock continued on Friday and the stock hit its new 52-week high of ₹275 apiece on BSE.