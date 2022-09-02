Stock market today: Marathon Realty shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last year and it has hit 52-week high on two successive days in a row. The small-cap stock has been in uptrend after the company announced in mid-August 2022 that the fund raised through the preferential issues, right issues and QIPs have been fully utilized by the end of June 2022 quarter. In last one month, the stock has surged near 20 per cent, which helped the small-cap real estate stock to climb to its 52-week high on Thursday session. However, the 'uptrend' in this realty stock continued on Friday and the stock hit its new 52-week high of ₹275 apiece on BSE.

In its stock market exchange communication in mid-August, the multibagger realty stock said, "Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 32 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR), 2015 read with SEBI Circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD1/162/2019 dated December 24, 2019 regarding “Format on Statement of Deviation or Variation for proceeds of public issue, rights issue, preferential Issue, Qualified Institutional Placements (QIP) etc." The Company hereby confirms that during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, there was no deviation or variation in the issue of proceeds of the Preferential Issue (Private placement) of NCDs and Convertible Warrants from the objects stated in the Term sheet and the Postal Ballot Notice dated April 15, 2022," adding, "We further wish to add that the proceeds of the said preferential issue have been fully utilized for the purpose for which the proceeds were raised."

Marathon Realty share price history

As mentioned above, Marathon Realty shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2022. The stock has risen from around ₹96 to ₹275, delivering around 180 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one year, this realty stock has risen 85 to ₹275, giving more than 200 per cent return to its shareholders. However, after climbing to its life-time high in January 2018, this stock has remained under sell-off heat till April 2020. However, the stock has given sharp upside moves since April 2021 as has shot up from around ₹50 to ₹275 apiece levels on BSE, delivering 450 per cent return in these one and half years time horizon.

This multibagger realty stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. On NSE, its current trade volume is around 3.62 lakh and its current market capital is ₹1238 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹275 apiece whereas its 52-week low is ₹73 per share.