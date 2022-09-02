Multibagger realty stock hits 52-week high on second day in a row. Do you own?

In its stock market exchange communication in mid-August, the multibagger realty stock said, "Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 32 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR), 2015 read with SEBI Circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD1/162/2019 dated December 24, 2019 regarding “Format on Statement of Deviation or Variation for proceeds of public issue, rights issue, preferential Issue, Qualified Institutional Placements (QIP) etc." The Company hereby confirms that during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, there was no deviation or variation in the issue of proceeds of the Preferential Issue (Private placement) of NCDs and Convertible Warrants from the objects stated in the Term sheet and the Postal Ballot Notice dated April 15, 2022," adding, "We further wish to add that the proceeds of the said preferential issue have been fully utilized for the purpose for which the proceeds were raised."