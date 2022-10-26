Multibagger realty stock hits fresh high, as Board approves 3:1 bonus shares

The shares of Modi's Navnirman Ltd touched a fresh 52-week-high on Tuesday, closing at ₹378.75 apiece level, up by 0.95% from the previous close of ₹375.20. In its last trading session, the stock recorded a total volume of 800 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 268,968 shares. Modi's Navnirman Ltd IPO was opened on June 23, 2022 and it got listed on July 6, 2022. On a YTD basis, the stock price has risen from ₹188.95 to the current market price, which logs in a multibagger return of 100.45% so far in 2022. In the last 1 month, the stock has gained 24.18% and in the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has gained 13.74%. For the quarter that ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 70.20% and a public shareholding of 29.80%. The promotor shareholding was 99.98% in the June quarter or Q1FY23.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}