Multibagger realty stock hits lower circuit on 7th straight session. Do you own?

Advising positional investors to avoid any fresh position in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "The stock has given breakdown at ₹100 and it is now in the bear trend. It has immediate support at ₹90 and on breaching this support it may further go up to ₹70 apiece levels. As the stock is continuously hitting lower circuits, shareholders of DB Realty are advised to exit on bounce as the stock may go up to ₹70 levels after breaching its immediate support of ₹90."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}