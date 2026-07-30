Multibagger Redington shares soar 18% to record high after Q1 profit jumps 77%

Shares of Redington surged 18% in Thursday's trade, July 30, to hit a fresh all-time high of ₹338.50 apiece as investors cheered the company's strong performance for the June quarter.

The company delivered its highest-ever quarterly revenue and profit in Q1 FY27. Consolidated revenue stood at ₹34,966 crore, representing 34% year-on-year growth, while profit after tax (PAT), excluding exceptional items, rose 77% year-on-year to ₹486 crore. The PAT margin for the quarter stood at 1.4%.

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The strong performance was broad-based across Redington's businesses and key operating markets. India delivered particularly robust growth, with revenue increasing 63% and profit after tax rising 60% year-on-year.

The growth was supported by the execution of large enterprise deals, higher PC realisations amid industry-wide memory supply constraints, continued premiumisation in mobility, and sustained demand across cloud and cybersecurity.

Meanwhile, revenue from the Middle East and Africa grew 15% year-on-year, supported by cloud- and cybersecurity-led offerings despite continued geopolitical uncertainty during the quarter, according to the company's regulatory filing.

The company also recorded strong momentum across its technology portfolio during the quarter. The Software Solutions Group (SSG) posted 52% year-on-year growth, driven by increased adoption of cloud, cybersecurity, software-led engagements, AI-enabled solutions, and subscription-based models.

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The Endpoint Solutions Group (ESG) grew 35% year-on-year, supported by higher PC realisations amid ongoing industry-wide memory supply constraints and sustained market demand.

The Mobility Solutions Group (MSG) reported 21% year-on-year growth, led by strong demand for premium smartphones and the continued expansion of retail-led distribution models.

Meanwhile, the Technology Solutions Group (TSG) registered 50% year-on-year growth, driven by the execution of large enterprise and data-centre deals, along with healthy growth in the underlying business.

V.S. Hariharan, Managing Director & Group CEO, Redington Limited, said," We have started FY27 on a strong note, delivering our highest-ever quarterly revenue and profit."

This performance reflects the strength of our diversified business model, disciplined execution and broad-based momentum across businesses and geographies.

"Profit growth significantly outpaced revenue growth, reinforcing our continued focus on profitable and sustainable growth, Hariharan further added.

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Redington share price trend The company's shares have delivered positive returns in each of the last four months, including July, posting a cumulative gain of 70%. This also marks one of the strongest sustained rallies in recent years.

Over the last seven years, the stock has surged from ₹53.85 per share to ₹338 per share, translating into a massive gain of 528%. The stock has also delivered cumulative returns of 71% over the last three years and 91% over the past five years.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.